Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after buying an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,405,000 after buying an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

