Parkside Investments LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.18. 2,341,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

