Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.68. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of CRTO traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 822,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. Criteo has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $5,927,389. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.