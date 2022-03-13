Parkside Investments LLC Has $25.29 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.9% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,773,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,353,061. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

