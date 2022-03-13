Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $2.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.26. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $2.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $9.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST stock traded down $8.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $268.42 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.