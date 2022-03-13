Cryptaur (CPT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $7,125.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

