Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $185.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

