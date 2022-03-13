Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 48,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,584 shares of company stock worth $8,194,753 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.02. 8,012,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,502. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.