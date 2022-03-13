Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the February 13th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RYCEY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 2,552,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYCEY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

