Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 580,300 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the February 13th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RYCEY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 2,552,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
