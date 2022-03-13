Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 67,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.90. Rare Element Resources has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44.
About Rare Element Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rare Element Resources (REEMF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.