Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 172.2% in February

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Pershing Square has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $41.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

