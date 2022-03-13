Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intel by 23.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,638.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.