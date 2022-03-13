Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires 10,088 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

