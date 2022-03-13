CryptoFlow (CFL) Achieves Market Cap of $456,356.28

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $456,356.28 and approximately $2,183.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

