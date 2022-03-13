Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0070

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $880.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 351.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

