Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

AVO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ AVO traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 466,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

