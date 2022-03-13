Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.32. 488,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,222. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $347.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.