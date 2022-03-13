Analysts Set Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Target Price at $114.33

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. StockNews.com raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 703,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,420. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after purchasing an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

