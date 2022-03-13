Courier Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.76. 2,007,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $264.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.