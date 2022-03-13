United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.54 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

