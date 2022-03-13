Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 325,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 2,663,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

