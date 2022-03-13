WC Walker & Associates Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.