Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.