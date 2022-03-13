Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Up 191.6% in February

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 191.6% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 399,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,739. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

