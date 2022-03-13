Nimiq (NIM) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $24.55 million and $859,898.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.96 or 0.06601661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00269956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00740498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00067155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.59 or 0.00469012 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00399402 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,657,716,478 coins and its circulating supply is 9,043,466,478 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

