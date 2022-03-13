Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 200.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $61.89.
LIXIL Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.