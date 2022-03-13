Short Interest in LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Increases By 200.0%

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. LIXIL has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

