Vexanium (VEX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vexanium has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $151,552.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Vexanium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vexanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vexanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vexanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

