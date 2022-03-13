Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Tops $285.27 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00006571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $285.27 million and $45.33 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.82 or 0.06534160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.73 or 1.00195884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00041445 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,139,662 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.