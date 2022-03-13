Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.88. 1,016,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

