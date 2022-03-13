Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 857.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 443,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,159. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $69.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 74.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

