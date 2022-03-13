$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSM traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 703,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,376. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

