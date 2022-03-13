Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 1,273,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

