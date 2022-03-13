Courier Capital LLC Has $22.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.