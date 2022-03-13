Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,977,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,734. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

