Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $189,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,817,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,683,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

