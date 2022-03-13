Ycash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $21,972.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00399402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00076023 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00097301 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003687 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,363,725 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

