Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. Lennar reported earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,789. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. Lennar has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

