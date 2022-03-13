Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to announce $914.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $892.60 million and the highest is $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $125.10. 103,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

