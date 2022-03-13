$46.47 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.90 million. TrueCar posted sales of $65.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $196.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $211.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.04 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $272.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

TRUE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. 542,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $326.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 30.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 378,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

