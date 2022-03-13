Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $109,872.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,714,911 coins and its circulating supply is 11,871,243 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

