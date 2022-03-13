MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,688. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

