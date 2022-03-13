Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Decreases By 50.7%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ribbit LEAP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Ribbit LEAP has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth about $2,769,000. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust boosted its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

