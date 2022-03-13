Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 7,590,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,137,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MUFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.