Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 54,905,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,311,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

