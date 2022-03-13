Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,523,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,297. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

