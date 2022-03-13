Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $101.02. 2,368,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,591. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $144.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

