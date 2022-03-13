Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will post $89.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.29 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $363.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.
Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 75,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,898. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
