Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will post $89.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.80 million to $89.29 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $363.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 20.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $2,363,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 75,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,898. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.