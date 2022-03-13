-$0.25 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

