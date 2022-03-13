-$0.25 EPS Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 643.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 94,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 78.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canopy Growth by 18.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.