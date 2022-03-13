Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 69.6%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 5,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

