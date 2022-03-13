Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

